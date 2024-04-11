Doctors say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl should be let go from psychiatric hospital
Two doctors are in favor of releasing a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. Morgan Geyser is now 21 and no longer takes antipsychotic medicine. She’s asking a judge…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mauston HS Senior Brady Baldwin Raises Awareness for Dementia
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2024 at 7:07 PM
Mayor Nielsen Recognized for Service to City
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2024 at 7:05 PM
Mauston Wins Math Competition
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2024 at 7:03 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-11-24
by Bob Hague on April 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Trump calls for removal of WEC administrator (GREEN BAY) Former President Donald Trump wants Wisconsin’s elections administrator removed. Trump called for the firing of Megan Wolfe during a Tuesday call in to The Regular Joe Show on WTAQ-Green […]
Mauston WWCA Academic All State Wrestlers
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 8:08 PM
Juneau County Board Meeting Agenda
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 7:06 PM
Wilke Receives Award for Mauston Living Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 6:40 PM
Willison, Dora Rae Age 76 of Nekoosa
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2024 at 6:12 PM
