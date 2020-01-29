Doctor John Murphy Welcomed into Mile Bluff Medical Center Staff

Doctor John Murphy has joined the Mile Bluff Medical Center staff.

Doctor John Murphy came to Mile Bluff with experience providing care in small community hospitals. Having played a variety of roles in primary care, urgent care and inpatient care, Dr. Murphy is comfortable in the rural setting.

“I live by the philosophy that people need to have a purpose in life to truly be happy,” said Dr. Murphy. “Caring for my family and patients gives me that calling, that purpose that makes me whole.”

As a hospitalist, Dr. Murphy strives to make sure everyone is working well together, including the patient. “Engaging patients along with the entire healthcare team is extremely important,” explained Dr. Murphy.

In addition to working with patients, Dr. Murphy collaborates with nurses, pharmacists, physical and occupational therapists, respiratory therapists, dietitians, and other hospital support staff members.

Outside of the hospital, Dr. Murphy enjoys traveling around the world with his wife to visit their four adult children.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.