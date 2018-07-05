Dobbs, Mary C., age 61 of Nekoosa
Mary C. Dobbs, age 61, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mary was born December 26, 1956, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Leland and Maxine (Deiter) Thomas.
She attended Baraboo High School, UW Baraboo, and Edgewood College in Madison.
Mary married John R. Dobbs on August 25, 1984, in Baraboo.
She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leland & Maxine; brother, Roger Thomas and sister, Patsy Newkirk.
Survivors:
Husband: John Dobbs of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Daughter: Jamie (Devin) Holsten of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Son: Jerry Ridgeway II of Plover, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Brittany Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Grandson: Earl Holsten III of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Grandson: Kaleb Ridgeway of Plover, Wisconsin
Grandson: Blake Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Grandson: Trentin Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Alyssa Pollock of Adams, Wisconsin
Granddaughter: Ava Ridgeway of Stevens Point, Wisconsin
Great-Granddaughter: Ma’leeah Clark of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Sister: Kathleen Thomas of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Brother: Leland Thomas Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Patty Thomas of Warroad, Minnesota
Further survived by many nieces & nephews
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Source: WRJC.com
