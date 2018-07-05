Dobbs, Mary C., age 61 of Nekoosa

Mary C. Dobbs, age 61, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 2, 2018, at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mary was born December 26, 1956, in Baraboo, Wisconsin to Leland and Maxine (Deiter) Thomas.

She attended Baraboo High School, UW Baraboo, and Edgewood College in Madison.

Mary married John R. Dobbs on August 25, 1984, in Baraboo.

She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leland & Maxine; brother, Roger Thomas and sister, Patsy Newkirk.

Survivors:

Husband: John Dobbs of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Daughter: Jamie (Devin) Holsten of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Son: Jerry Ridgeway II of Plover, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Brittany Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Grandson: Earl Holsten III of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Grandson: Kaleb Ridgeway of Plover, Wisconsin

Grandson: Blake Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Grandson: Trentin Holsten of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Alyssa Pollock of Adams, Wisconsin

Granddaughter: Ava Ridgeway of Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Great-Granddaughter: Ma’leeah Clark of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Sister: Kathleen Thomas of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Brother: Leland Thomas Jr. of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Patty Thomas of Warroad, Minnesota

Further survived by many nieces & nephews

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com

