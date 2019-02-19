Do your research before purchasing a puppy, says Wisconsin Humane Society
If you’re looking to purchase a puppy from a breeder, it’s important to make sure the pet you’re going to get is happy, healthy and ready to join your family. Wisconsin Humane Society spokeswoman Angela Speed says one thing you always want to get is proof that your puppy has been examined by a vet. “It’s […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Police: Car of missing SPASH football player Jackson Kelly spotted in La Crosse9 hours ago
- Police seek missing SPASH student who signed to play Division I football at Illinois State9 hours ago
- Stingl: A Wisconsin lawmaker is refusing to cut his hair until a sign language interpreter...9 hours ago
- Glenn Grothman – Grothman off-base with claim on U.S. tax dollars funding abortions ...13 hours ago
- Do your research before purchasing a puppy, says Wisconsin Humane Society14 hours ago
- State’s largest business lobby has safety concerns with Evers’ marijuana plans14 hours ago
- WIAA Releases Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets15 hours ago
- Local Subjects Flee Deputy After Getting Stuck in the Snow15 hours ago
- Second Body Recovered From Semi That Crashed into Mirror Lake15 hours ago
- PDPF Launches 2019 ‘Plant A Seed, Inspire A Dream’ Campaign24 hours ago
- Hamm Re-Elected Wisconsin NFO President24 hours ago
- Donations Accepted for Bloomer Ag Teacher DeWayne Fossum24 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.