Do Elon Musk and DOGE have power to cut spending, close agencies?
Is the Department of Government Efficiency a real government agency? Can it cut spending and close agencies? Legal experts told us they see little constitutional or legal support for the idea that the executive branch can act alone to overturn what Congress has authorized.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 7, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Timothy Hauschultz will stand trial in nephew’s 2018 death (MANITOWOC) The great-uncle charged in the 2018 death of Manitowoc County child Ethan Hauschultz will go to trial this month. A Manitowoc County judge heard the final arguments […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM
Former Packer great Sterling Sharpe is part of the 4-member class to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame – Super Bowl 59 preparations are wrapping up in New Orleans, with the big game on Sunday – The Bucks made one final move before […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 7, 2025 at 9:08 AM
Supreme Court rules Wolfe may remain as elections administrator (MADISON) Wisconsin’s chief elections administrator will remain on the job. A unanimous state Supreme Court ruling on Friday allows Meagan Wolfe to continue in the role […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers to include $80 million in ag sector funding in his budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers unveils his budget plans to support Wisconsin agriculture. The Democratic governor plans to propose $80 million in funding for state farmers, producers and […]
Record Number of Wisconsinites Sign up for Affordable Care Insurance
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 6:11 PM
Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) Commissioner Nathan Houdek, today announced that, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), 313,579 Wisconsinites signed up for health […]
Viroqua Man Charged with Selling Firearms to Saudi Arabia Buyers
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 6:09 PM
A six-count indictment was unsealed today charging a Viroqua, Wisconsin, man for allegedly selling firearms and related parts without a license to buyers in Saudi Arabia, shipping the prohibited items, and then lying to federal inspectors about it. […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/4
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 53 Nekoosa 34 New Lisbon 43 Wonewoc-Center 31 Necedah 57 Royall 56 OT (Hannah Hunkins 24points for Necedah) (Bria Gruen 14points for Royall) Wisconsin Dells 40 Westfield 39 Adams-Friendship 40 Wautoma 16 Cashton 52 […]
Mauston Slugs by Nekoosa in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:01 PM
On the night Mauston dedicated to their 3 Seniors Kylie Heller, Mallory Kastner and Sam Zenthoefer the ladies came out sluggish in the first half and went into the locker room only up by 4 points with a score of 17-13 at the half over Nekoosa. They […]
NL Rockets Win 4th in a Row in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team slugged out a 43-31 victory over Wonewoc-Center Tuesday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference girls basketball game. Freshman Keira Wilkinson got New Lisbon off to a quick start and led them in […]
