DNR's top sturgeon biologist resigns, fined $500 in Calumet County caviar investigation for lying to game warden
Koenigs pleaded no contest to resisting a conservation warden and was fined $500 in Calumet County, according to court records.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Assembly planning an extraordinary session on Tuesday for likely veto overrides
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Democratic leaders said they have been told that the Assembly will meet for veto overrides Tuesday but do not know which bill or bills would come up.
-
Reconstruction of section of State 32 between Pulaski and Gillett starts Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM
The work zone runs to intersection with State 22.
-
'I know there was shots fired.' Witness in campground-killings trial was off-duty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM
Prosecutor calls first witnesses in trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven of Lakewood, accused of killing a Green Bay couple in 1976.
-
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM
-
Super Bowl XLV-winning Packers surprise fans around Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 3:31 PM
Packers alumni James Jones, Nick Collins, Morgan Burnett, Ryan Grant visit with Packers fans during the Packers Road Trip on July 22, 2021.
-
How Wisconsin election disputes are handled could be decided by this state Supreme Court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM
The case revolves around the handling of a recount of a Racine school referendum that passed by five votes.
-
One family has owned GLC Minerals for 150 years. The story of how they built it, almost...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM
GLC Minerals was founded when Fred Hurlbut Sr. came to Green Bay in 1871 to start a wholesale business. Much has changed, but his family still owns it.
-
Noelie Felix, 8, of Spencer died in April. But his legacy lives on in a children's book...
by Marshfield News-Herald on July 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM
Noelie Felix was born with a congenital condition called hydrocephalus. But he loved life and taught people how to include those with disabilities.
-
The Green Bay School Board meets Sunday to hear parents' thoughts on masking, other...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 23, 2021 at 2:05 PM
During an unusual call-in hearing, the School Board will tap the community for ideas on a safe return to classes. The board plans to vote Monday.
