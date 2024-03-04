DNR website has updated fire danger maps

Wisconsin’s wildfire season is off to an early start. Lack of snowfall across the state means conditions are primed for fires. Already this year, the Department of Natural Resources has responded to 138 wildfires, burning nearly 300 acres. The 10-year average is four fires for two acres. The agency anticipates a long fire season ahead. […] Source: WRN.com







