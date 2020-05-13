DNR Warns of High Fire Danger in Northern Wisconsin
Despite scattered rain showers during the past weekend, elevated fire conditions continue through Wednesday in the northern part of the state where the fire danger is high to very high due to low relative humidity and slower progression of green-up.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 12:22 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Extension Webinars to Offer Updates During Growing Season
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars beginning this month.
Evers' Announcement on Direct Farm Payments Coming Soon
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
Wisconsin's governor says he needs another day or two before announcing how his administration plans to help support the agricultural industry with some of the federal funding the state received through the recently passed CARES Act.
Not Many Changes in Revised 2019 Crop Production Report
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
For the most part, the USDA is sticking to its earlier crop production estimates for the 2019 growing year in Wisconsin.
Sauk County Man Killed in Freak Tractor Accident
on May 13, 2020 at 11:13 AM
A Baraboo man died last week after his head struck a decorative beam, which then fell onto him and the tractor he was driving.
Tiffany takes win in 7th CD special election
by Bob Hague on May 13, 2020 at 3:26 AM
State Senator Tom Tiffany is headed to Washington. The Republican took the win in Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant seat in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. “I have one goal as I go out to Washington […]
7th Congressional District: Republican Tom Tiffany wins seat held by former Rep. Sean...
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 13, 2020 at 3:07 AM
Tom Tiffany is facing a quick turnaround after the election. He will be expected in D.C. starting next week to begin serving in Congress.
'It's a great tribute': F-16 flyovers pay tribute to health care workers battling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Four F-16s flew in formation over hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin to pay tribute to health care workers.
