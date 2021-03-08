DNR Wants Residents To Burn Debris Now Due To Wildfire Risk This Spring
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants residents not to burn any vegetative debris because the risk of wildfire will be so high next spring. The danger much lower if the burning is done now while much of the ground is at least partially snow-covered. Storms during 2019 left miles of downed trees that can serve as fuel for fire when things dry out this spring. State officials say the risk will be high until vegetation starts to “green-up.” Fire season in the Badger State starts after the snow melts and the vegetation dries out due to warmer temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds. The D-N-R is reminding people they still should get a proper burning permit and check fire restrictions.
Source: WRJC.com
