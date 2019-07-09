DNR Wants Hunters To Have Deer They Harvest Tested For CWD

Scientists with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say hunters in the western part of the state should have the deer they harvest this fall checked for chronic wasting disease. C-W-D has been hard on deer farmers. The disease affects the animal’s brains, causing them to lose weight, act strangely and eventually die. Wisconsin deer farmers were paid more than 330-thousand dollars in compensation last year when their herds were wiped out due to concerns about infections.

Source: WRJC.com





