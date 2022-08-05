DNR To Sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Starting August 15th

It’s another sign that deer season is approaching. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations in 10 days. Applicants will be seeking what used to be called “tags.” Starting August 15th, they will cost 12-dollars for Wisconsin residents, 20-dollars for non-residents, and five-dollars for kids 11 and younger. The state says the bonus authorizations will be sold at the rate of one per person per day until they are sold out – or hunting season ends. The authorizations allow for more hunting opportunities in areas where more deer are present.

Source: WRJC.com







