DNR To Sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Starting August 15th
It’s another sign that deer season is approaching. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will begin to sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations in 10 days. Applicants will be seeking what used to be called “tags.” Starting August 15th, they will cost 12-dollars for Wisconsin residents, 20-dollars for non-residents, and five-dollars for kids 11 and younger. The state says the bonus authorizations will be sold at the rate of one per person per day until they are sold out – or hunting season ends. The authorizations allow for more hunting opportunities in areas where more deer are present.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Lulich, Guajardo Earn High Marks in National FFA Contest
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM
-
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM
-
DNR To Sell Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations Starting August 15th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM
-
Mile Bluff Clinic Offering Sports Physicals August 10th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 5, 2022 at 7:08 PM
-
Sign up for our First Nations Wisconsin newsletter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 6:29 PM
Subscribe to our free First Nations Wisconsin newsletter to stay in the know on tribal news throughout the land now known as Wisconsin.
-
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Brown County, health officials say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM
County health officials are working to find who the person had contact with.
-
Wisconsin Northwoods artists live their best creative lives in the art house on Highway 52
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM
They sculpt, build, paint, make, think and laugh in Northwoods Wisconsin. Here's how Molly and Eric Gunderson created their art house on Highway 52.
-
Fact check: Rebecca Kleefisch says "Tim Michels pushed for years to raise (Wisconsin's)...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch says "Tim Michels pushed for years to raise (Wisconsin's) gas tax."
-
Inflation, end of federal pandemic aid, frozen revenue could mean big cuts for Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM
School districts statewide face potential massive budget cuts as inflation, frozen funding, COVID-19 and declining enrollment stretch limited revenue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.