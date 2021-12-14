DNR To Hold Chronic Wasting Disease Meeting Tuesday To Plan Response

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will hold a meeting Tuesday on the state’s response to chronic wasting disease. The Response Plan committee includes members from conservation, business, hunting organizations, and tribal governments. Wisconsin is 10 years into a 15-year plan for dealing with the brain disease that mostly affects deer. The D-N-R holds meetings every five years for an update.

