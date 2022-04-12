DNR survey finds more households recycling or reusing electronics
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a new department survey finds there were more households recycling or reusing unwanted electronics instead of storing them, although many are still hanging on to televisions, computers, or cell phones in 2021. Among households with computers or cellphones they no longer wanted during the previous 12 months, the […] Source: WRN.com
Green Bay School District Superintendent Steven Murley retires because of health reasons
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM
The Green Bay School Board appointed Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer to serve as Interim superintendent starting today after Murley retired.
Schroeder, Karen A. Age 80 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM
Williams, Clayton Age 90 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/11
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2022 at 3:41 PM
Big 4th and 5th Inning Leads Royall past Necedah 11-0
by WRJC WebMaster on April 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM
Thunderstorms, high winds forecast over the next two days; an 1 inch of rain could fall...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM
Strong thunderstorms are possible in much of Wisconsin over the next day, with the potential for large hail, strong winds and localized flooding.
Churches, mosques and temples support, anchor diverse communities in Green Bay, Appleton...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM
As the region's population becomes more racially and ethnically diverse, churches, mosques and temples help create community and a sense of belonging.
Man and woman severely burned when Marinette County mobile home explodes after man tried...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM
The man was trying to relight the pilot light on a furnace that went out. The couple was rushed to Dickinson County Memorial Hospital.
