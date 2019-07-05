DNR Studying Fungal Disease Which Is Killing Snakes
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is in the field, turning over rocks looking for reptiles which have snake fungal disease. S-F-D has been confirmed in eight Wisconsin counties since 2011, including Dane, Outagamie and Sauk. D-N-R officials are asking reptile enthusiasts to photograph or report to them any snakes which have lumps on their face, neck and body — or unusual scabs or lesions.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 44 Year Old Man Found Deceased in New Lisbon Cause of Death is Pending9 hours ago
- 26 Year old Man Found Deceased in Necedah on July 3rd9 hours ago
- Petroleum Truck Rolls Over in Vernon County9 hours ago
- 'Best' and 'worst' lists are usually designed as click bait to drive t...12 hours ago
- Brewers shut out in Cincinnati 1-018 hours ago
- Bucks Open Summer League18 hours ago
- Democratic presidential candidates to make town hall appearance in Milwaukee next week1 day ago
- Flags to fly at half-staff for Wisconsin Rapids native who died fixing Volk Field runway l...1 day ago
- You probably think these people with metal detectors are wasting their time, but in Wiscon...1 day ago
- Farm Bureau Names YFA, Excellence in Ag Award Finalists3 days ago
- Top Meat Products to be Auctioned Off at State Fair3 days ago
- State FFA Students Selected for New Century Farmer Program3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.