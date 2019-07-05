DNR Studying Fungal Disease Which Is Killing Snakes

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is in the field, turning over rocks looking for reptiles which have snake fungal disease. S-F-D has been confirmed in eight Wisconsin counties since 2011, including Dane, Outagamie and Sauk. D-N-R officials are asking reptile enthusiasts to photograph or report to them any snakes which have lumps on their face, neck and body — or unusual scabs or lesions.

Source: WRJC.com





