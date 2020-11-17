DNR sees increased license sales ahead of gun deer season
The gun deer season starts this weekend, and the Department of Natural Resources says things are looking good heading into opening on Saturday. DNR wildlife management director Eric Loebner says that COVID-19 hasn’t put a damper on enthusiasm in this year’s hunt. “Right now we’re at about a 9 percent increase over last year, so […]
Source: WRN.com
November is peak month for car-vehicle collisions
by WRN Contributor on November 17, 2020 at 4:54 PM
November is the peak month for vehicle accidents involving deer. According to State Farm, Wisconsin drivers have a 1 in 57 chance of hitting an animal, mostly deer. Those odds rank the state 7th most risky according to a press release from the […]
Wisconsin clerks say presidential election process secure, thank tireless effort of poll...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM
Despite some accusations of issues, county and municipal clerks said the election process went just as it was supposed to go.
Green Bay's first residency program for family medicine draws over 150 student applicants
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM
Prevea Health/HSHS and the Medical College of Wisconsin launched the program to help address a shortage of family practice doctors.
Green Bay fans have possibly last chance to see regular-season game in person as...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2020 at 2:29 PM
Sunday's game in Indianapolis might draw more Packers fans with its proximity to Wisconsin, falling prices and rare opportunity to attend.
Jacksonport Polar Bear swim postponed to New Year's Day 2022 by COVID-19 pandemic
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2020 at 1:40 PM
The Jan. 1 plunge into Lake Michigan drew an estimated 700 swimmers and over 1,000 spectators this year from 20 states and two countries.
Wisconsin sets new record of coronavirus hospitalizations Monday
by Bob Hague on November 17, 2020 at 1:38 PM
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin reached a new high on Monday. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 2,274 coronavirus patients, including 456 in ICUs. That’s an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 more than one […]
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears another challenge to Evers’ emergency orders
by Bob Hague on November 17, 2020 at 1:33 PM
Wisconsin’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic is back before the state Supreme Court. The case was brought by Jeré Fabick, a policy adviser at the conservative Heartland Institute and a Republican donor who’s also […]
46-year tradition of Denmark Lions' poinsettia sale will continue in new location
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM
Thousands of poinsettias grown by Natural Beauty growers will be available for indoor shopping or drive-up orders Nov. 29 at Denmark High School.
