DNR sees increased license sales ahead of gun deer season

The gun deer season starts this weekend, and the Department of Natural Resources says things are looking good heading into opening on Saturday. DNR wildlife management director Eric Loebner says that COVID-19 hasn’t put a damper on enthusiasm in this year’s hunt. “Right now we’re at about a 9 percent increase over last year, so […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.