DNR seeks information in shooting of bald eagle

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to find out who shot a bald eagle in Marathon County. According to the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement, the eagle was found lying in a ditch on the roadside of the intersection between County Highway Y and Hansen Road in the Township of Harrison. […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.