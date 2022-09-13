DNR Seeks Hunter Education Volunteer Instructors

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it is seeking volunteers with a passion for teaching hunting or shooting and a desire to pass on safe hunting skills. The D-N-R is looking for persons who can become certified hunter education instructors. Since the state’s hunter education program was created in 1967 more than 20-thousand volunteers have helped certify more than a million hunters. More information about the program can be found on the D-N-R website.

[dnr.wisconsin.gov/Volunteer/OutdoorSkillsTrainers]

Source: WRJC.com







