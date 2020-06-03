DNR Revises High Capacity Well Review Process

Now that Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources withdrawing a 2016 opinion by his predecessor concerning the agency’s authority to consider the environmental impacts of certain high capacity well

applications, the DNR has officially change its written policy on the matter.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.