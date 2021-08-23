DNR reports 26 fatal ATV/UTV crashes this year

More than two dozen people have died so far this year in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says most of those 26 crash victims were not wearing helmets or seatbelts, which are two things the agency recommends for safe operation of the off road vehicles. Alcohol was also […]

