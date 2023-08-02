DNR releases revised wolf management plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday released revisions to its draft wolf management plan. DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Randy Johnson said the plan improves transparency but does not set a specific population goal. Under the plan, the state could have between 800 and 1200 wolves, which is in line with current population estimates. […] Source: WRN.com







