DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

Wisconsin wildlife officials say hunters killed 14% more deer during this year’s nine-day gun season’s opening weekend than in 2021. The season opened Saturday and runs through this Sunday. The Department of Natural Resources reported hunters killed 103,623 deer over…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







