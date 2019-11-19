DNR offers ice advice to hunters

Deer hunters will be dealing with some challenging conditions when they hit the fields as the gun season opens Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens are urging them to watch out for the ice, especially if they aren’t familiar with the area. It has been unusually cold, but the ice on ponds and marsh […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.