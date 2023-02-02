DNR now recruiting seasonal workers

How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during the summer season. Positions are available across the […] Source: WRN.com







