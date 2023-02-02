DNR now recruiting seasonal workers
How would you like to work in the great outdoors this summer? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now hiring seasonal staff for Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees to work at state properties during the summer season. Positions are available across the […] Source: WRN.com
-
Bipartisan support grows for closing Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 7:02 PM
Officials in northeastern Wisconsin, say the land that's currently used as a prison could have far more beneficial uses to the area.
-
UW System releases results of student survey on free speech and free expression
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM
Results of a University of Wisconsin System survey of student attitudes on free speech and free expression were released Wednesday at UW Oshkosh. System President Jay Rothman said students were surveyed about why they participate in class […]
-
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deaths of 2 women; he awaits extradition hearing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Richard W. Sotka II, 48, is charged in a Sunday incident in which two women were slain inside a duplex on Green Bay's east side
-
-
5 signs your child is ready to start kindergarten
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 2, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Is your child ready to make the big transition to kindergarten? Experts share how you can tell.
-
Challoner, Robet H. Age 74 of Big Flats
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM
-
Sebranek, Margie Loretta Age 88 of Mount Tabor
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM
-
Evers names new Dodge County District Attorney
by Bob Hague on February 2, 2023 at 5:01 PM
Governor Tony Evers has filled a district attorney vacancy amid a shortage of prosecutors. Dodge County’s new district attorney is Waukesha County prosecutor Andrea Will. She’ll serve the remainder of former District Attorney Kurt […]
-
Local Prep Scores form Tuesday night 1/31
by WRJC WebMaster on February 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM
