DNR: Little Chance That Asian Carp Would March Up Wisconsin River

(Madison, WI) — A state DNR official says there is little chance that the invasive Asian carp will march up the Wisconsin River. That’s after five adult bigheads were found below a river dam at Prairie du Sac. Bob Wakeman, the DNR’s aquatic invasive species coordinator, says the dam is higher than any fish could jump across and the speed of the water at the gates is faster than what the fish could swim through. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says the Prairie du Sac dam opened 103 years ago to generate hydroelectric power, but it’s also proving to be a key barrier against invasive species in Wisconsin’s inland waters. The carp were discovered during routine checks for sturgeon near the dam and Wakeman says the carp’s characteristics will soon be analyzed at a lab.

Source: WRJC.com

