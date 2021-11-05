DNR holds public hearing on new PFAS regulations
The Department of Natural Resources is now taking public comment on a proposed rule to regulate PFAS and other forever chemicals. That includes what has to be done to dispose of the chemicals, and how people who use fire-fighting foam have to respond to spills. At a public hearing on Thursday, Erik Cantor from Clean […]
Source: WRN.com
Packers, U.S. Venture announce naming rights deal for Titletown District office building
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 12:28 AM
The Packers announced Thursday that the Titletown District office building will be named U.S. Venture Center.
Here's where to get your 5- to 11-year-old child the COVID vaccine in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 5, 2021 at 12:05 AM
Green Bay providers are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 starting Friday and Monday.
Goodwill Stores are no longer accepting donations of large furniture items or exercise...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 11:03 PM
Goodwill will stop selling items including desks, office furniture, tables, dressers, chairs, stools, couches, pianos and bookcases as of Dec. 1.
Wisconsin reports a slight uptick in the average number of COVID-19 cases over the last 3...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 9:30 PM
The state reported a seven-day average of 1,996 cases — the highest mark since Oct. 18.
Ryczek, Lucille Age 97 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2021 at 8:56 PM
'They never broke my spirit': Survivors of Indian schools on Menominee Reservation demand...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2021 at 8:45 PM
Former students of Catholic schools on the Menominee Reservation say they were abused and are demanding some accountability from the church.
In the new Wisconsin supper clubs book, author Faiola busts their origin-story myth
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM
Readers can meet and dine with the author at four supper clubs around Wisconsin in December.
State Senate will vote Monday on redistricting bills
by Bob Hague on November 4, 2021 at 7:33 PM
New legislative and congressional district maps are ready for a vote in the full state Senate next week. Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) was a “no” in Thursday’s committee vote “The maps before us are based upon the worst […]
