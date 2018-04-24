DNR Grant Would Help Offset Costs of Flood Gate Maintenance in Mauston

Mauston City Council discussed maintenance for a flood gate on the dam at its meeting last night. The council said the maintenance could cost as much as 90,000. To offset the cost the city is in discussion to receive a grant from the DNR. The council also approved funding for new boilers for the Public Works building. Outgoing City Administrator Nathen Thiel also made a recommendation to do a land swap with the JC AIRS for a parcel of land containing a pond in Veterans Memorial Park. The swap would allow for the city to gain the land back if the JC AIRS would even end up defunct. The City would benefit from this swap for having one less area to worry about cleanup and maintenance because the JC AIRS would be handling it. The JC AIRS may also be available for potential grants for projects on the parcel of land that the City would not be able to receive.

Source: WRJC.com

