DNR: First Wild Case Of CWD Found In Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports it has found the first case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. The discovery was made in Marathon County. The infected animal was shot near a private deer farm which has seen an outbreak of the brain disease over the last few years. D-N-R officials say there is no way to say for sure how that deer caught the fatal disease.

Source: WRJC.com





