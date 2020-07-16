DNR cleaning up manure spill near Pulaski
The department was notified of the spill on Sunday and staff have been working to clean it up since.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Major retailers including Kohl's, Walmart, Kroger among stores now requiring customers to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 1:28 AM
As COVID-19 cases soar across the U.S., retailers are requiring shoppers to wear face coverings to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Chicago mayor says Wisconsin could be added to city's 14-day quarantine list if...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2020 at 12:30 AM
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Illinois' Midwestern neighbors could be next on the city's emergency travel order list.
Brown County lawmaker wants mandatory masks in county-owned buildings -- and maybe more
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Allouez Supervisor Joan Brusky, a retired nurse, says board should consider mask mandate at least for county buildings, and perhaps more
Under DNR watch, Shawano County farm cleans manure spill that killed fish in Little...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 11:51 PM
The Department of Natural Resources was notified of the spill on Sunday and the farm has been working to clean it up since.
Pence will campaign in Wisconsin on Friday
by Bob Hague on July 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM
The Vice President returns to Wisconsin this week. Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Ripon and La Crosse on Friday, as the Trump campaign continues its focus on Wisconsin. According to a campaign press release, Pence will visit Ripon College, […]
Green Bay officers won't be charged in February death of man taken to Brown County Jail
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 10:31 PM
Jason R. Thomson died Feb. 10 while being taken from the Brown County Jail to a hospital. He had been treated at a hospital hours earlier.
They get disability benefits. Should that block their pandemic unemployment assistance?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2020 at 9:33 PM
The Evers administration and U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin are trying to change this rule during the pandemic, but so far have yet to hear back from the Trump administration.
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 821 positive tests, 5.9 percent
by bhague@wrn.com on July 15, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Wednesday’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases is the fourth highest in Wisconsin total since the pandemic began here. The Department of Health Services reported 821 of 13,925 tests from the prior 24 hours were positive. a rate of 5.9 percent, […]
Downtown Green Bay plan to convert parking spaces to dining area moves forward
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2020 at 8:53 PM
Downtown Green Bay Inc. wants to help more than a dozen downtown restaurants that don't have a lot of space to spread customers out inside. The group wants to turn part of the Adams Street surface parking lot into an outdoor dining […]
