DNR asks people not to bait or feed deer

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is again asking people not to bait or feed deer this fall. DNR Deer Herd Health Specialist Erin Larson said doing so can help prevent spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, as deer will congregate. “You have more potential for infectious disease diseases to spread like chronic wasting disease,” Larson […] Source: WRN.com







