Green Bay-area man dies, 2 women injured in two-vehicle crash near Bay Shore Park
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM
The two vehicles collided while the man was traveling east on Bayshore Road Sunday afternoon.
DNR asks for assistance for turtles during nesting season
by Bob Hague on May 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to assist wild turtles during their nesting season. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species are active from May to late June as they emerge to lay eggs. Their nesting migration often […]
Mauston Baseball Continues Winning Ways with Route of Westby
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM
Fletcher Sr., Terrance T. of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM
There's a lot of talk of Milwaukee going 'bankrupt.' It's more complicated than that.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 2:40 PM
Whether Milwaukee could actually declare bankruptcy — or is even near that point — deserves further explanation.
How could Chicago sell Lake Michigan water to Joliet, 35 miles away? Five questions...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 2:01 PM
Illinois doesn't need approval from the other states and provinces to divert Lake Michigan's water to new communities.
Mississippi River lock-and-dam system is outdated and in disrepair. What if it fails?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Almost everyone can agree that something needs to be done about the Mississippi River lock-and-dam system. The question is who pays, and in what order things get done.
Brown County asks state for $256,000 reimbursement for expense to hire public defenders...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Meanwhile, county officials hope the state approves a Joint Finance Committee proposal to boost pay for public defenders and district attorneys.
Oshkosh North students took 2nd in a national film contest on human trafficking. Here's...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on May 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM
These Oshkosh North High School students took second place in a national film contest that brings awareness to human trafficking.
