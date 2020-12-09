DNR and DHS update fish consumption advisories for Wisconsin waters

State agencies have updated safe safe-eating guidelines for fish from Wisconsin waters. The 2020-2021 Choose Wisely booklet, jointly produced by the Departments of Natural Resources and Health Services identifies Wisconsin water bodies with elevated levels of contaminants. The updated booklet outlines safe-eating guidelines for fish based on levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury and perfluorooctane […]

