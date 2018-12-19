DNA Results Finger New Lisbon Man for Sexual Assault

A 44 year old New Lisbon man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman back in March. The assault took place in the Town of Oakdale. The 21 year old victim claims Dustin Brockman touched her inappropriately in her private area. The victim claimed Brockman refused to stop and she suffered a panic attack. Eventually a friend came and picked up the victim. Brockman said he consumed a heavy amount of alcohol that night but doesn’t remember touching her that way. Police received results from the crime lab on November 12th. The lab reported that material under Brockman’s fingernails contained DNA from the victim.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.