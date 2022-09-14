DMV Replacing 3M Aging License Plates

If the license plate on your vehicle is more than 10 years old you need to get a replacement. The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle is replacing more than three-million faded license plates. D-M-V spokesperson Kristina Boardman tells W-S-A-W/T-V that being able to identify a vehicle is serious. Other states have done this but Wisconsin hasn’t had a mandatory replacement cycle for license plates.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.