Division 5 Local Boys Basketball Bracketology

Here is an updated Bracketology look at the local division 5 teams. The highest local team remains New Lisbon who moves up to the #4 seed and would host #13 Weston in a Regional Quarterfinal matchup. Hillsboro remains the #6 seed and would open up with a home match up with #11 Independence. Royall remains the #7 seed and would host Eleva-Strum in a regional qrt. Wonewoc-Center would open on the road as the #9 seed and take on Plum-City/Elmwood the #8seed. #1 Blair Taylor and #2 Bangor remain as the top 2 seeds in this regional. The official brackets will be released in about a month.

Blair-Taylor 13-0

16. Granton 0-11 –

Plum City/Elmwood 5-8 ^ Wonewoc-Center 3-7 ^

New Lisbon 9-3 ^

13. Weston 1-11 ^

Gilmanton 8-4 –

12. Coulee Christian 2-10 ^

2. Bangor 11-1

15. La Farge 1-12

Royall 5-4

10. Eleva-Strum 3-9 ^

Alma Center Lincoln 9-4

14. Alma/Pepin 1-12 –

Hillsboro 7-5

11. Independence 3-8 –

^=Rising team

– = team dropping

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.