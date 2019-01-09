Division 5 Girls Basketball Bracketology

Division 5 features the most local teams and the most evenly matched teams in the area. I believe 1-7 could beat one another on any individual day, so guessing on potential seeding was tough. Royall is the top local seed pulling in the #5 spot and would play #12 Gilmanton in the first round. Hillsboro check in at the #9seed and would travel to La Farge for a first round matchup although thats a game I would favor Hillsboro in. Wonewoc-Center is the #10 seed and would take on #7 Blair-Taylor a team that very easily could be the #3 seed and has already beaten Bangor this year. New Lisbon is currently the #13 seed and would travel to Alma-Center Lincoln for a first round match-up. A lot could change before the official brackets are released in just over a month!

Eleva-Strum 9-2

16. Granton 1-10

La Farge 6-6 Hillsboro 5-6

Alma Center Lincoln 8-3

13. New Lisbon 2-9

Royall 8-3

12. Gilmanton 2-8

Independence 8-2

15.Plum City/Elmwood 1-10

Blair-Taylor 7-4

10. Wonewoc-Center 4-7

Bangor 6-5

14. Weston 1-10

Cashton 7-3

11. Alma/Pepin 3-6

Source: WRJC.com





