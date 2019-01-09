Division 4 Girls Basketball Bracketology

This week we take a look at local girls basketball bracketology. In Division 4 Necedah is the lone local team, Necedah comes into this weeks Bracketology as the top team in the Scenic Bluffs conference but is also a division higher then all the local teams in the conference. Necedah currently is the #4 seed and would take on #5 seed Abbotsford in the regional semi-finals. South Central’s Westfield is also in this bracket and currently sits at the #6 seed and would play Chequamegon in a regional quarter-final match-up. Plenty could change however before the WIAA releases its official brackets in a little over a month from now.

Colby 12-0

Bye

Auburndale 5-8 Marathon 4-8

4. Necedah 9-1

Bye

5. Abbotsford 9-3

Bye

Pacelli 9-2

Bye

7.Phillips 4-5

10.Spencer 3-9

Neillsville 11-2

Bye

6. Westfield 5-6

11. Chequamegon 3-10

Source: WRJC.com





