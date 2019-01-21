Division 3 Local Boys Basketball Bracketology

Here is a look at Mike’s updated Division 3 boys basketball bracketology. A big match-up between Mauston and Wisconsin Dells was won by the Chiefs keeping that locked in as the #2 seed and getting a first round by into the regional semi-finals. Mauston stays put as the #3 seed and also receives a bye into the regional semi-finals. Stratford probably has not played as tough of a schedule as Mauston or the Dells but remains undefeated and the top overall seed. Adams-Friendship has been playing much better basketball as of late and has jumped up to the #7 seed and would host #10 Viroqua in a regional quarterfinal. A lot can change and another big match-up between Wisconsin Dells and Mauston looms in February.

Stratford 13-0

BYE

Altoona 5-8 – Black River Falls 4-7

Westby 7-4

Bye

Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau 6-7 ^

12. Nekoosa 1-14

Wisconsin Dells 11-3

BYE

Adams-Friendship 6-8 ^

10. Viroqua 3-8 –

Mauston 9-3

BYE

West Salem 7-7 ^

11. Arcadia 2-10

^=Rising team

-=dropping team

Source: WRJC.com





