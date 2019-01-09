Division 3 Girls Basketball Bracketology
Today we take a look at Division 3 Girls Basketball Bracketology. The D3 bracket features local teams Mauston and Adams-Friendship, every team in this bracket catches a break as Wisconsin Dells is in a different portion of the bracket this year. Adams-Friendship comes in as the top local seed in Mike’s Bracketology at a #5 Seed. The Green Devils would currently take on the lowest seed in the bracket #12 Viroqua. Mauston is the next lowest seed at #11 and would take on #6 Westby in a regional quarterfinal match-up. G-E-T is the #1 seed getting a first round bye.
- G-E-T 10-1
Bye
- Altoona 6-7
- Nekoosa 4-7
- Stratford 9-3
Bye
- Adams-Friendship 6-6
12. Viroqua 1-11
- Arcadia 10-1
Bye
- West Salem 7-6
10. Black River Falls 1-11
- Elk Mound 10-2
Bye
- Westby 6-6
11. Mauston 1-9
Source: WRJC.com
