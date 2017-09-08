‘Disturbing’ case of Racine County 9-year-old in dog kennel

Two people have been arrested in Racine County for allegedly keeping a 9 year old girl locked in a dog kennel in their town of Norway home, a case the sheriff said is “disturbing, and it ought to disturb anybody who hears about this.” The Sheriff’s Office and the County Human Services Department were called […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.