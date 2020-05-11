Districts request school year waivers

Nearly 60 percent of school districts in Wisconsin want permission to end the school year early. As of Friday, the Department of Public Instruction reported 248 of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts had asked for a waiver for classroom hours. Wisconsin high schools are normally required by law to have more than 11-hundred hours of teaching […]

Source: WRN.com







