Distracted driving can be deadly

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Dave Pabst is director of the state Bureau of Transportation Safety, and says distracted driving is a growing and deadly reality in Wisconsin. “Last year, 113 people were killed in crashes were at least one of the drivers was driving inattentively,” Pabst says. “Compared to the year before, […]

Source: WRN.com

