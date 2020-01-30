Dispute on Division Street leads to Charges against Mauston Man

A Mauston man is facing charges of Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct after getting into an altercation at his apartment. On January 25th authorities reported to a Division Street residence for a disturbance. A neighbor believed there was a physical altercation taking place next door. Authorities found a woman outside in the hallway pounding on 31 year old Scott Walkers door. She said her and Walker had got into a verbal altercation. Walker physically picked her up and placed her outside the apartment locking her out. Authorities entered the apartment but Walker had fled. He was located and arrested the next day.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.