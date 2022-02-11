Dismantling the Wisconsin Elections Commission was on agenda for Ron Johnson meeting at state Capitol, text messages show
Semi Hauling 30,000lbs of Meat Slides of Interstate Near Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on February 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM
34-year-old Green Bay man dies in two-vehicle crash Friday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2022 at 6:36 PM
The crash occurred when the Green Bay man was driving south and veered into the northbound lane.
Racine County prosecutor declines to bring charges against Elections Commission members...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM
Racine County's district attorney is declining to charge anyone for how voting was conducted at a Mount Pleasant nursing home in 2020.
Ruling by California judge puts gray wolf back on endangered species list
by WRN Contributor on February 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM
A California judge has placed gray wolves back on the federal Endangered Species List. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White on Thursday reversed a November 2020 decision that removed the gray wolf from federal protections. White agreed with […]
Super Bowl can be super tough on problem gamblers
by Bob Hague on February 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM
Super Bowl weekend is a big one for gamblers – including those with a problem. “It’s probably the biggest event of the year.” said Rose Blozinski, Executive Director with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling. […]
Sturgeon Bay man dies while in Door County Jail on a probation hold
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM
The Brown County Sheriff's Office will investigate the death, and an autopsy will take place Monday.
Fact check: Nicholson jumps the gun on calling ballot drop boxes, 'harvesting' illegal
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM
Republican candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson jumps the gun on calling ballot drop boxes, "harvesting" illegal
Photos: Oneida Casino's newly renovated sports wagering lounge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM
Lombardi Sports Bar and Grill is being revamped into a Vegas-style facility with pub tables, couches, private group areas and about 60 televisions showing sports.
Dismantling the Wisconsin Elections Commission was on agenda for Ron Johnson meeting at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Ron Johnson paid a rare visit to the Wisconsin State Capitol, and texts show a topic was ending the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
