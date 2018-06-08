Discovery Of Burglary Tools And Bags Of Money Leads To Couple’s Arrest

A Monday court appearance in Jackson County is scheduled for an Illinois couple accused of committing a string of crimes. Thomas Budasz and Jennifer Keller were arrested during a traffic stop last Saturday. The Wisconsin State Patrol found a safe, bags of money, burglary tools, purses and wallets in their vehicle. While handcuffed, the two managed to escape and run across Interstate 94, but they were quickly captured. A six-year-old special needs child was turned over to the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services.

Source: WRJC.com

