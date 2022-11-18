Disagreement over rape, incest exceptions in Wisconsin abortion ban has political and legal ramifications
The openness to exceptions from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appears to be a compromise following a midterm election that saw considerable Democratic turnout driven largely by the high court decision.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Packers open nominations for 25th FAN Hall of Fame member
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Fans can nominate themselves or someone else for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, an honor that comes with game tickets and other prizes.
NWTC center helps students who already own a business, like Cassidy Boesen of Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM
Cassidy Boesen, owner of Special Bond Horsemanship, entered a business contest. Although she didn't win, she came away with tips and encouragement.
Trial rescheduled to May for man accused in Butch's Bar fire that killed two men
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2022 at 12:23 AM
The accused faces eight charges related to the fire, including two for second-degree reckless homicide, in the fire that destroyed the tavern.
Over a month since unionizing, this Green Bay Starbucks' employees go on strike for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM
The Green Bay employees said the company has been delaying negotiations with its workers, including four other locations across the state.
Doug La Follette declares victory in Secretary of State race that remains too close to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM
Unofficial results show La Follette leading Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes out of more than 2.5 million votes cast.
Anti-abortion leaders want bigger role for crisis pregnancy centers. Critics say they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Experts and abortion-rights advocates alike doubt anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers can rise to the needs of Wisconsin women post-Roe.
Jennifer Dorow, the judge who presided over the Waukesha parade trial, considers a run...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM
Jennifer Dorow is considering a run to replace retiring conservative justice Patience Roggensack, setting up a battle for control of the court.
Crash on slick State 29 outside Kewaunee knocks out power for four hours
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 7:04 PM
The 16-year-old driver went off the highway and struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines
Cold temperatures forecast in Green Bay for Thursday night's Packers-Titans game
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 17, 2022 at 6:41 PM
The temperatures for Green Bay's game against Tennessee at Lambeau Field are expected to be in the mid- to low 20s, with a wind chill of about 10.
