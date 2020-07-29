Disabled Wisconsin workers may apply for pandemic aid

More people could soon be able to apply for benefits in Wisconsin’s unemployment system. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced on Monday that anyone on Social Security disability can now apply for jobless benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. Those benefits can date back to early February, and could total between $163 and […]

Source: WRN.com







