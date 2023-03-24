Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

Disabled voters who need assistance submitting absentee ballots say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes state Supreme Court race. They say election officials are incorrectly telling them they they can’t…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.