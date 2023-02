Did Ohio train derailment cause CDC to update its vinyl chloride toxicology info? No

An update of vinyl chloride’s toxicological profile was released Feb. 9, days after the Ohio train derailment. An expert told PolitiFact the update had been in progress for many months before the derailment and described the timing of the update as “purely coincidental.”

