Did Ohio train derailment cause CDC to update its vinyl chloride toxicology info? No
An update of vinyl chloride’s toxicological profile was released Feb. 9, days after the Ohio train derailment. An expert told PolitiFact the update had been in progress for many months before the derailment and described the timing of the update as “purely coincidental.”
Should sturgeon spearers use underwater cameras? Here are 4 takeaways from DNR survey
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM
A 2022 DNR sturgeon spearing survey shows how well Lake Winnebago system spearers know their sturgeon, plus increasing support for underwater cameras.
Brown County United Way provides key piece to help move Green Bay affordable housing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM
The United Way will occupy first-floor space in the City East building, built on city-owned land in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street in Green Bay.
Door County cheese is second-best in country, Kewaunee County cheese maker wins four...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2023 at 4:09 PM
A Door County-made cheese was judged second-best in the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest while a Kewaunee County cheese maker won four classes
Practical Obedience Custom Dog Training offers canine help with twist -- they go to the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM
When the pandemic hit, Practical Obedience owner lease space for those who were cautious about visiting in close spaces.
Marshfield couple learned this week their 28-year-old son died fighting in Ukraine
by Marshfield News-Herald on February 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM
Andrew Peters was killed in action on Feb. 16 while fighting with the International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, his parents learned early this week.
U.S. cheese champion: Best cheese is from Connecticut, but the cheese maker is from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 24, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Second place went to a vintage cupola American original cheese made by a Door County company.
Tony Evers wants the state to give more money to local governments. Here's how it would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2023 at 3:12 AM
Tony Evers' budget proposes raising shared revenue to local governments. Here's what we know so far about his plan.
Bald eagles, songbirds in Wisconsin found to have 'forever chemicals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2023 at 2:53 AM
PFAS have been found in animals on the farthest reaches of the planet, a new Environmental Working Group analysis shows
Parking garage structure partially collapses at Bayshore mall in Glendale
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 24, 2023 at 2:10 AM
A parking structure at Bayshore mall in Glendale partially collapsed Thursday afternoon.
