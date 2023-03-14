DHS warns of scams targeting FoodShare members

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating a scam which is targeting FoodShare members with text messages. “Individuals are receiving a fake text message that’s telling them to share their FoodShare information,” said Tabitha Reminger with the DHS Office of Inspector General. “This is called phishing. And so you can get it on your […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.