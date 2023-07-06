DHS seeks input on $15 million JUUL labs settlement

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking input on how to allocate millions of dollars from a legal settlement involving vaping. The $15 million is from a multi state settlement with JUUL Labs, a leading maker of vaping devices. DHS will hold three virtual listening sessions and offer an online survey to get ideas […] Source: WRN.com







